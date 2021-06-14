Vulture Watch

Has The Morning Show TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+?



Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, and Jack Davenport. The Morning Show looks at the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. It’s told through the lens of two complicated women who work to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs, all while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.



Apple TV+ ordered two seasons of The Morning Show right out of the gate so there’s no need to worry about it being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Morning Show cancellation or renewal news.



