Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, and Jack Davenport. The Morning Show looks at the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The drama looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace. It’s told through the lens of two complicated women who work to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs, all while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.
The Morning Show has been renewed for a second season which will debut September 17. 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
Apple TV+ ordered two seasons of The Morning Show right out of the gate so there’s no need to worry about it being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Morning Show cancellation or renewal news.
Really enjoyed this series. Great acting by all.
Anxiously awaiting series 2
Will weigh watching again if the language is still foul.
PLEASE OMIT the F___ word.
This downgrades the actors integrity and
dismisses the writers gift of writing.
Absolutely LOVE this show!!!
I loved it. I loved the passion Jennifer and Reece gave to their characters. The dorm room scene of Alex talking to her daughter was iconic. Some of us, as mothers doing our best, have secretly wanted to do the same but never in our wildest dreams would let the verbal onslaught erupt!
Watching the last episode was excruciating and brilliant. All the previous segments chapters were leading to the most incredible climactic bomb. Glad that Apple TV showed commitment. All of the leading actors were fantastic in their roles. I really hated the Mitch and Fred characters.
The show was great. Watching episode 8 was painful. I had tears rolling down my face during episode 10. I’m glad there’s going to be another season.
The morning show is great. Can’t wait for the next season