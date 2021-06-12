Vulture Watch

How much of this show will viewers want to watch? Has the See TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Apple TV+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of See, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



Streaming on the Apple TV+ platform, the See TV show stars Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Yadira Guevara-Prip, Nesta Cooper, Sylvia Hoeks, Archie Madekwe, Christian Camargo, Hera Hilmar, and Mojean Aria. Created by Steven Knight, the series takes place in the distant future, after a deadly virus has decimated humankind. The survivors of this tragedy have been left without their sight and must find new ways to interact, feed themselves, build shelters, and survive. Centuries later, Baba Voss (Momoa) is the Chief of the Alkenny tribe and his wife gives birth to a set of twins who, miraculously, are able to see. The queen of another tribe wants to capture Voss’ children so he must rely on his instincts and warrior skills to protect them.



See has been renewed for a third season. Season 2 will debut August 27, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.

Apple TV+ is still establishing itself so it’s no surprise that the See TV series has already been renewed for a second season. I’ll update this page with any breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on See cancellation or renewal news.



