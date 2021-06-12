Menu

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight; Filming Wraps on NBC Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Brooklyn Nine-Nine TV Show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo by: Jordin Althaus/NBC)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come to a close – on set at least. The comedy, which first aired on FOX before moving to NBC after being saved from cancellation, will premiere its eighth and final season later this summer.

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker star in the comedy which follows the lives of the cops working in District 99.

Several members of the cast have shared photos from the final days on set for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

 

The NBC comedy will return on August 12, 2021.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine end on NBC?



