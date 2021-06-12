Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season Eight; Filming Wraps on NBC Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has come to a close – on set at least. The comedy, which first aired on FOX before moving to NBC after being saved from cancellation, will premiere its eighth and final season later this summer.

Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Dirk Blocker star in the comedy which follows the lives of the cops working in District 99.

Several members of the cast have shared photos from the final days on set for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

We just wrapped Brooklyn 99. I want to thank our amazing crew and cast. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Chelsea Peretti, thank you. You changed my life. — Dan Goor (@djgoor) June 11, 2021

As Chels always says “cherish the mems” https://t.co/hPfzIENpC2 — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) June 10, 2021

This email, when Dan and I were first talking about a new show, led directly to eight seasons of Brooklyn 99. Thank you to everyone who worked on the show, and to everyone who watched it. pic.twitter.com/zvjDPhkCeI — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) June 11, 2021

Best boss. Best cast. Best job. Best 8 years of my life. https://t.co/12k7XSupGN — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) June 11, 2021

The NBC comedy will return on August 12, 2021.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine end on NBC?