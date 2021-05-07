Vulture Watch

Will this game go offline? Has the Mythic Quest TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Apple TV+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Mythic Quest, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Apple TV+ subscription service, Mythic Quest stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F. Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, Danny Pudi, Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee, and Jonathan Wiggs. Snoop Dogg and Derek Waters are among the second season guests. The show follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The company’s narcissistic and insecure creative director is Ian Grimm (McElhenney). Others on the team are executive producer and company co-founder David Brittlesbee (Hornsby); Jo (Ennis), David’s assistant; game testers Rachel (Burch) and Dana (Hakim); lead engineer Poppy Li (Nicdao); Brad Bakshi (Pudi), the head of monetization; and head writer C.W. Longbottom (Abraham). In a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of May 8, 2021, Mythic Quest has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Apple TV+ will cancel or renew Mythic Quest for season three. Since Apple TV+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This show gets a good amount of press and Apple is trying to build their staples of shows so, I think it will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mythic Quest cancellation or renewal news.



Mythic Quest Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Mythic Quest TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Apple TV+ cancelled this TV series, instead?