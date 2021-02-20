Vulture Watch

Streaming on the AppleTV+ subscription service, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet stars Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch and Jessie Ennis. The show follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The company’s narcissistic and insecure creative director is Ian Grimm (McElhenney). Others on the team are executive producer and company co-founder David Brittlesbee (Hornsby); Jo (Ennis), David’s assistant; game testers Rachel (Burch) and Dana (Hakim); lead engineer Poppy Li (Nicdao); Brad Bakshi (Pudi), the head of monetization; and head writer C.W. Longbottom (Abraham). In a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office..



There’s no need to worry about the fate of the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet TV show since it’s already been renewed for a second season. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet cancellation or renewal news.



