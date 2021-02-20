Mythic Quest: Season Two; Apple TV+ Workplace Comedy Returns in May (Video)

Mythic Quest is returning for its second season on Apple TV+ in May and the streaming service has released a preview. The workplace comedy, which comes from Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, will see most of the characters back at work in the office following the pandemic.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of Mythic Quest in a press release.

“With the quarantine finally over, season two of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).”

Mythic Quest will return to Apple TV+ on May 7th.

