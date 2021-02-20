Menu

Criminal Minds: Season 16? Paramount+ Considering Reviving CBS Series

by Regina Avalos,

Criminal Minds fans had some good news to kick off the weekend. Paramount+ is considering reviving the CBS crime drama which ended after a shortened 15th season of 10 episodes in February 2020. Talk of the revival is in the very early stages but a limited series event is being discussed with the potential for more, per Deadline.

Mandy Patinkin, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Matthew Gray Gubler, Thomas Gibson, Lola Glaudini, and Paget Brewster starred in Criminal Minds during its run. The drama follows the members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit as they profile the people behind crimes being investigated by the FBI.

The revival would likely have a cast of returning members and new faces. This is not the only CBS series being possibly revived. Recently, it was reported that CBS was trying to revive the original CSI series with CSI: Vegas in the works.

What do you think? Did you watch the Criminal Minds TV series during its run on CBS? Would you watch a revival on Paramount+?


guest

Tha Critic

They’re only doing that to try to get people to sign up for their streaming service. They could easily put that back on CBS, but they’re choosing not to just to make it something that you have to pay for now.

Andy Whiteman

I would like for all of these shows to come back but ONLY ON OVER THE AIR TV!!!! I have no way to receive streaming services on my TV and I refuse to pay for TV even if I could receive them!

Leslie

I would love to see the show come back

STEPHEN N JOLICOEUR

would be great, this was one of the best series on tv

Sabrina

That would be awesome. Maybe we could get a better ending this time. I would love to know where things would have gone with Spencer and JJ. Honestly I miss Criminal Minds because it was a damn good show. I miss seeing JJ Rossi Spencer quite a few of the other characters but I can’t forget about Penelope.

John Parkyn

wow awesome glad to hear not got into this show but going to be good it continue another network streaming.

