Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Thursday TV Ratings: Walker, Mr. Mayor, The Hustler, Hell’s Kitchen, B Positive

Published:

Walker TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Rebecca Brenneman/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, February 18, 2021 ratings — New episodes: Mr. Mayor, Law & Order: SVU, Dateline NBC, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, The Hustler, Walker, Legacies, Young Sheldon, B Positive, Mom, The Unicorn, Clarice, Hell’s Kitchen, Call Me Kat, and Last Man Standing.    Reruns: Young Rock.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Parkyn

2 weeks left call me kat haven’t order more episodes bummer hopefully renewed another season so funny love it.

0
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x