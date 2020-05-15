Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: Apple TV+ to Release Special Quarantine Episode

The adventure continues! Apple TV+ just announced a special quarantine episode of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet will premiere later this month.

The series follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The cast includes Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.

A special quarantine episode of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet premieres on Apple TV+ on May 22nd.

Take a sneak peek below:



What do you think? Are you a fan of Mythic Quest? Will you watch the special episode?