Could infighting crush the teams’ success in the first season of the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet TV show on AppleTV+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet is cancelled or renewed for season two. AppleTV+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet here.

An AppleTV+ live-action comedy series, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet stars Rob McElhenney, F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis. The show follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. The company’s narcissistic and insecure creative director is Ian Grimm (McElhenney). Others on the team are executive producer and company co-founder David Brittlesbee (Hornsby); Jo (Ennis), David’s assistant; game testers Rachel (Burch) and Dana (Hakim); lead engineer Poppy Li (Nicdao); Brad Bakshi (Pudi), the head of monetization; and head writer C.W. Longbottom (Abraham). In a workplace focused on building worlds, molding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game — they happen in the office.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet on AppleTV+ has been renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.