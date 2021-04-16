GLOW: Alison Brie Says “Don’t Hold Your Breath” Waiting for a Netflix Movie

Fans and the cast of GLOW are hoping for a Netflix movie to wrap up the series following its cancellation last year. Netflix had initially renewed the series for a fourth season, but that was reversed due to the pandemic and COVID-19 delays.

Alison Brie, one of the stars of the wrestling series, spoke about the chances of that film happening in a podcast that will be released next week. Per Playlist, she said the following about GLOW:

“I certainly think a [‘GLOW’] movie could tie everything up. Our creators, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, are incredible writers. And they’re so devoted to these characters that they created. I think a movie would be a great way to wrap it up. I’m a little pessimistic about it actually happening just in light of everything that’s gone on this year and how difficult it is to get anything back into production with COVID, and I’m also part of the ‘Community’ cast, who’s been trying to get a movie going for six years, so what I’m saying is don’t hold your breath because if it does happen, it might take a minute. It’s definitely a bummer. I’m going to miss playing with those incredible women and Marc Maron and Chris Lowell. But you know, we’re so lucky. We’re lucky that we got to make three, to me, perfect seasons of a show. I love it so much and it will live on Netflix forever. So people can still check it out.”

Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Gayle Rankin, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Marc Maron, and Chris Lowell star in the Netflix series which shows a fictional account of the 1980s all-women professional wrestling league.

What do you think? Would you have wanted to see the fourth season of the Netflix series? Would you watch a GLOW movie?