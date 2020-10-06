Vulture Watch

What does the future hold for the ladies of GLOW? Has the GLOW TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of GLOW, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



A Netflix scripted comedy, GLOW stars Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Sydelle Noel, Jackie Tohn, Britney Young, Kia Stevens, Gayle Rankin, Kate Nash, Britt Baron, Marc Maron, and Chris Lowell. The fictional series is inspired by the 1980s all-female professional wrestling league and the syndicated G.L.O.W.: Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling TV show. It follows a group of L.A. women at the center of a low-rated cable wrestling series. The series revels in 1980s fashion and culture. In season three, the women of GLOW take on the Vegas strip.



GLOW has been cancelled after an initial renewal for a fourth and final season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew GLOW for season four. If Netflix is going to renew, they usually make the decision internally within a month and release the news within a couple of months of a season/series premiere. The first two seasons of this series were released in June and the renewals were announced in August. Season three debuted in August so, if good news is on its way, we’re likely to know by October. That said, lately it has been more difficult for Netflix TV shows to get past the third season, so a pickup isn’t a guarantee. While we wait for word, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases, so subscribe for free GLOW cancellation or renewal alerts.

10/6/20 update: Netflix has reversed its renewal of GLOW for a fourth and final season.



