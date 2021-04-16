Come Dance with Me: Jenna Dewan and Philip Lawrence Join CBS Competition Series

CBS’ Come Dance with Me has its host and one of its judges in place. Dancer/actress Jenna Dewan (above) and songwriter and producer Philip Lawrence have joined the upcoming competition series. A premiere date for the new show has not been announced as yet.

CBS revealed more about the additions in a pair of short press releases.

"Eight-time Grammy Award winner Philip Lawrence joins COME DANCE WITH ME as host of the new CBS family dance competition that showcases exceptionally talented young dancers from across the country. Performing since the age of four and writing songs since his early teens, Lawrence is now best known for his long-time partnership with Bruno Mars as his co-producer and co-writer. From executive producers LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, the series features young dancers who invite one inspirational, and untrained, family member or other adult who has supported their dance dreams, to become their dance partner for a chance to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Dancer, actress, author and producer Jenna Dewan will join the judges panel for COME DANCE WITH ME, the new CBS family dance competition show. Additional cast information and show details will be announced in the coming months. The series is produced by CBS Studios and 3 Ball Productions."

