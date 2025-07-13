The Paper: Peacock Announces Premiere Date for The Office Spin-Off

A premiere date has been set for the spin-off of The Office. Officially titled The Paper, the series will arrive in September.

Sabrina Impacciatore, Domhnall Gleeson, Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, and Ramona Young star in the series from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. Peacock revealed the following about the series:

“The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series “The Office” find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.”

The series arrives on September 4th. Check out the poster from the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this Peacock series this fall?