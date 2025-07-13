Virgin River: Season Eight Renewal Announced by Netflix Ahead of Seventh Season Premiere

Those who enjoy Virgin River do not have to worry about the series ending anytime soon. Netflix has renewed the series ahead of its season seven premiere.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, and Kandyse McClure star in the series based on novels by Robyn Carr. It follows the residents of the small California town.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith said the following about the series’ renewal:

“On behalf of myself and the whole Virgin River family, we’re eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters.”

He also teased the following about the upcoming seventh season, according to Tudum:

“Season 7 will find Mel and Jack taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together. Meanwhile, Doc and Hope will work together to protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders.”

The premiere date for season seven of Virgin River will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Netflix series? Are you glad it has been renewed?