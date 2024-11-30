I Will Find You: Netflix Orders Limited Series Based on Harlan Coben Novel

I Will Find You is headed to the small screen. Netflix has ordered a limited series based on the Harlan Coben novel. Robert Hull will adapt and act as showrunner for the eight-episode series.

The series will tell the story of a man sent to prison for murdering his son, but he finds new evidence that his son might be alive. He must break out of prison to learn the truth and clear his name.

Hull said the following about adapting I Will Find You for Netflix:

“I’ve been a fan of Harlan’s novels for as long as I can remember and the chance to bring this story to life with him, Jinny, Peter, and the incredible team at Netflix has been a dream come true.”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Scripted Series (US & Canada) at Netflix also spoke about bringing the series to the streaming service. He said, “Harlan’s gripping stories are beloved around the world and have consistently captivated fans with their trademark twists and turns, dramatic cliffhangers, and compelling mysteries. There is no one like Harlan and his first US scripted series with Netflix will be no exception. We know he and Robby will deliver the same thrilling experience that audiences have come to expect and which sets it apart as a must-watch event.”

The series’ premiere date, cast, and additional details will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the novel? Do you plan to watch this new series when it premieres on Netflix?