The Chicken Sisters: Season Two Renewal Set for Hallmark Series, David James Elliott to Recur

The Chicken Sisters will be back for another season. Hallmark+ has renewed the series for season two. Deadline also reports that David James Elliott has joined the cast in a recurring role.

Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson, and Wendie Malick star in the series inspired by the KJ Dell’Antonia novel. The series follows a restaurant rivalry in a small town. Season two “follows Amanda, Mae, Nancy and Gus as they use The Chicken Sisters restaurant to officially put a generations-long feud to rest, while Frank Jr. begins another by opening a Mr. Chicken’s Cluckery on Merinac’s Main Street.”

Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“We’re grateful to Annie Mebane for creating the series for television and expertly bringing to life the town of Merinac and its colorful characters in K.J. Dell’Antonia’s beloved book. The show is in great hands with Erin Gibson taking the reins as showrunner this season and we know that our stellar cast led by Schuyler Fisk, Genevieve Angelson, Lea Thompson and Wendie Malick will serve up something special for viewers.”

Production for season two has begun. Season one is currently airing on Hallmark Channel. The premiere date for season two of The Chicken Sisters will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you watched The Chicken Sisters? Do you plan to watch season two?