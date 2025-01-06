When Calls the Heart: Season 12 Ratings + Viewer Votes

The stories of the residents of Hope Valley continue to unfold in this long-running drama series. Last year, the Hallmark Channel show’s traditional ratings were on the rise, which is very unusual in today’s television landscape. Will the ratings continue to climb this year? Will When Calls the Heart be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

A romantic historical drama series, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock. Melissa Gilbert guests. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. In the 12th season, Elizabeth and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry) have admitted their feelings for one another and begin their courtship. Of course, it wouldn’t be Hope Valley if everything in their relationship went smoothly.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 11 of When Calls the Heart on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.91 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2025, When Calls the Heart has not been cancelled or renewed for a 13th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

