When Calls the Heart: Season 12 — Has the Hallmark TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

renewal, redemption, and romance are on the way this season. Has the When Calls the Heart TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on Hallmark Channel? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of When Calls the Heart, season 12. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A romantic historical drama series airing on the Hallmark Channel, the When Calls the Heart TV show stars Erin Krakow, Martin Cummins, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry, and Viv Leacock. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom, and it’s a life-changing experience. In the 11th season, schoolteacher Elizabeth embarks on a fresh start with a new romance, new challenges, and a new style. She and Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry) navigate their growing romantic feelings while leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Newly elected Governor Lucas Bouchard (McNally) must confront his past to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future. Retired Mountie Bill Avery (Wagner) and newspaper reporter Rosemary Coulter (Hutton) team up to unravel a mystery, putting their entire community at risk. This season explores renewal, redemption, and, of course, romance as Hope Valley enters the 1920’s.



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.77 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how When Calls the Heart stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of April 11, 2024, When Calls the Heart has not been cancelled or renewed for a 12th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew When Calls the Heart for season 12? This drama is Hallmark’s highest-rated scripted series, but then, the channel only has two right now. I think there’s an excellent chance that When Calls the Heart will be renewed and suspect that, even if Krakow decides to leave, the show will still continue. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on When Calls the Heart cancellation or renewal news.



