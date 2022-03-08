When Calls the Heart: Season 10? Has the Hallmark Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

How will growth and change affect Hope Valley? Has the When Calls the Heart TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season on Hallmark Channel?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Hallmark Channel cable channel, When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Kevin McGarry, Chris McNally, Andrea Brooks, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton, Ben Rosenbaum, Johannah Newmarch, Martin Cummins, Kayla Wallace, Viv Leacock, Natasha Burnett, Vienna Leacock, Elias Leacock, Hrothgar Mathews, Loretta Walsh, and Amanda Wong. Inspired by the Janette Oke novel, the TV series follows Elizabeth Thatcher (Krakow), a young teacher from a high society background. She’s assigned to teach in a coal country classroom and it’s a life-changing experience. Now a widow and single mother, Elizabeth faces new challenges but enters into a new relationship with mysterious gambler Lucas Bouchard (McNally). In season nine, Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.



Season Nine Ratings

The ninth season of When Calls the Heart averages a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.27 million viewers. Compared to season eight, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how When Calls the Heart stacks up against other Hallmark Channel TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 8, 2022, When Calls the Heart has not been cancelled or renewed for a 10th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Hallmark Channel cancel or renew When Calls the Heart for season 10? This show remains Hallmark’s highest-rated series but it’s also been on the air for nine years. I think it will be renewed and could continue even if Krakow opts to leave at some point. The series will end some day but I don’t think that will happen just yet. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on When Calls the Heart cancellation or renewal news.



