Succession, True Blood, Watchmen, Six Feet Under: HBO Boss Gives Update on Possible Series Spin-Offs or Reboots

HBO is not planning any big reboots or spin-offs in the near future. The man in charge of HBO, Casey Bloys, spoke about the possibility of a Succession spin-off and reboots of True Blood, Watchmen, and Six Feet Under, and none of those projects will happen.

Succession is currently airing on the cable network, and it is possible the upcoming season will be its last. Starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, Jeannie Berlin, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova, the series follows the Roy family in New York City. The series returns on March 26th.

Bloys said the following about the future of that HBO series, per Variety:

“I always say ‘never say never.’ When we started talking about doing a ‘Thrones’ prequel that was something that HBO had historically never done. I had some people internally saying, ‘This is crazy. What are you doing?’ That said, I think that there’s something about the universe that George created that lent itself to [spin-offs]. There’s a huge history, a lot of different families, a lot of different wars and battles. It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in Succession where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse’s lead.”

As for Watchmen, the series starred Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Jessica Camacho, Andrew Howard, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jacob Ming-Trent, Adelaide Clemens, Frances Fisher, Tom Mison, Sara Vickers, Hong Chau, and James Wolk, and it was set in the world created in the 1980s comic book by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The series last aired in December 2019.

Bloys spoke about that series as well. He said the following:

“Watchmen was so much [Damon Lindelof’s] creation. If he doesn’t think there’s a story that he wants to put his heart and soul into, it’s hard for me to think that it would be worth doing. It was a very special limited series for us. I would put it in the pantheon of HBO greats. If Damon ever wants to revisit it, he knows that it’s an open door. But it is hard for me to imagine doing one without him.”

A True Blood reboot was on the table for some time, but it looks like that will not happen. The series, based on the novels by Charlaine Harris, wrapped in 2014. Scripts had been written for a reboot, but Bloys said that nothing “felt like it got there.”

As for Six Feet Under, a reboot of that popular series was never really in the cards.

What do you think? Did you want to see more of True Blood, Watchmen, and Six Feet Under on HBO?