The Sticky: Amazon Series About Maple Syrup Heist to Star Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos

The Sticky has its leads. The series is about the real $18 million dollar maple syrup heist. Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos are set to star in the series which was first ordered in April 2022. It is not known whether the series will air on Prime Video or Amazon Freevee yet.

Variety revealed the following about the plot of the half-hour comedy series:

“The Sticky revolves around Ruth Clarke (Martindale), a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a local blockhead, and Mike Byrne (Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is producing the new series under her Comet Pictures with Brian Donovan and Ed Herro creating the series. A premiere date will be announced at a later date.

