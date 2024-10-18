Elsbeth: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Elsbeth series is a spin-off of two beloved shows from Robert King and Michelle King, but that lineage didn’t translate to big ratings for the show’s first season. It ended up being CBS’ lowest-rated scripted series of 2023-24 to escape cancellation. Will the numbers improve in year two? Will Elsbeth be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A police-procedural comedy-drama series, the Elsbeth TV show is a spin-off of The Good Wife legal and political drama. The series stars Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson. Guests for season two include Nathan Lane, Robert Riggle, Brittany O’Grady, Vanessa Bayer, Dan Bucatinsky, and Gloria Reuben. The story revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni (Preston), an astute but unconventional attorney. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth uses her very unique point of view and personality to make astute observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. She works under Captain C.W. Wagner (Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Elsbeth is partnered with Officer Kaya Blanke (Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Elsbeth on CBS averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.51 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 18, 2024, Elsbeth has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

