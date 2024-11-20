2024-25 TV Show Season Ratings (week 8)



Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2024-25 network TV shows — through the end of week eight (Sunday, November 17, 2024).

ABC TV series this season (so far): 9-1-1, 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Dancing with the Stars, Doctor Odyssey, The Golden Bachelorette, Grey’s Anatomy, High Potential, Press Your Luck, Shark Tank, and What Would You Do?.

CBS TV series this season (so far): 48 Hours, 60 Minutes, Elsbeth, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Fire Country, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Matlock, NCIS, NCIS: Origins, The Neighborhood, Poppa’s House, The Summit, Survivor, SWAT, and Tracker.

The CW TV series this season (so far): The Chosen, Joan, Scrabble, Sullivan’s Crossing, Superman & Lois, Trivial Pursuit, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and The Wranglers.

FOX TV series that have premiered (so far): 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Bob’s Burgers, Crime Scene Kitchen, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Krapopolis, The Masked Singer, Murder in a Small Town, Rescue: HI-Surf, The Simpsons, and Universal Basic Guys.

NBC TV series this season (so far): Brilliant Minds, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Found, Happy’s Place, The Irrational, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Lopez vs Lopez, St. Denis Medical, and The Voice.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

