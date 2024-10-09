The Irrational: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Jesse L. Martin has had an impressive acting career, including have appeared in more than 200 episodes of the Law & Order franchise. Martin returned to NBC last year for a new drama, The Irrational. The show was not a big hit and was actually the lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed on the network. Will the numbers improve for season two? Will The Irrational be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from grad student assistant Phoebe (Kunz), grad student Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife, FBI Agent Marisa Clark (Hill). Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.
Nielsen Ratings
The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: Season one of The Irrational on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.44 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.
Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)
Here’s your chance to rate episodes of The Irrational yourself. You can see how this show compares to others here.
As of October 9, 2024, The Irrational has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
What do you think? Do you like The Irrational TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?