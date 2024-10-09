The Irrational: Season Two Ratings + Viewer Votes

Jesse L. Martin has had an impressive acting career, including have appeared in more than 200 episodes of the Law & Order franchise. Martin returned to NBC last year for a new drama, The Irrational. The show was not a big hit and was actually the lowest-rated scripted series to be renewed on the network. Will the numbers improve for season two? Will The Irrational be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show stars Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science, so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise to various high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from grad student assistant Phoebe (Kunz), grad student Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife, FBI Agent Marisa Clark (Hill). Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing, and his early research was motivated by this trauma. His missing memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

For comparisons: Season one of The Irrational on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.44 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of October 9, 2024, The Irrational has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

