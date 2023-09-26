Network: NBC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 25, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King.

TV show description:

A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show was created by Arika Mittman and inspired by the Predictably Irrational novel by Dan Ariely.

Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent.

Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing that killed a friend and left him burned over much of his body. Alec’s early research was motivated by this trauma and he’s convinced that he blocked out a lot of what happened that night. His memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





What do you think? Do you like the The Irrational TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on NBC?