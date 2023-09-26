Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

The Irrational

The Irrational TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed?

(Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Network: NBC  
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: September 25, 2023 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Arash DeMaxi, Molly Kunz, Travina Springer, and Brian King.

TV show description:      
A police procedural drama series, The Irrational TV show was created by Arika Mittman and inspired by the Predictably Irrational novel by Dan Ariely.

Professor Alec Mercer (Martin) is a professor and world-renowned expert in behavioral science so he has unique insight into human nature. He lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations.

In addition to his fierce curiosity about human decision-making, Alec also has support from his research assistants Phoebe (Kunz) and Rizwan (DeMaxi), his tech-savvy younger sister Kylie (Springer), and his estranged wife Marisa (Hill), the FBI agent.

Years ago, Alec was the victim of a church bombing that killed a friend and left him burned over much of his body. Alec’s early research was motivated by this trauma and he’s convinced that he blocked out a lot of what happened that night. His memories start to resurface when he meets a convicted bomber who comes up for parole.

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD

  
 
What do you think? Do you like the The Irrational TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season on NBC?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x