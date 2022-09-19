Dateline NBC: Season 32 — Has the TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

A newsmagazine airing on the NBC television network, the Dateline NBC TV show is the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.



The 31st season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.77 million viewers. Compared to season 30, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Dateline NBC stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of September 19, 2022, Dateline NBC has not been cancelled or renewed for a 32nd season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Dateline NBC for season 32? The series does pretty well in the ratings, is relatively inexpensive to produce, makes money in syndication, and can be used to fill slots in the schedule as needed. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Dateline NBC cancellation or renewal news.



