Dateline NBC: Season 32 Renewal Announced for Friday Night Newsmagazine



This Friday night tradition will continue. The peacock network has renewed Dateline NBC for a 32nd season. New episodes typically air on NBC on Friday nights with encore installments on Saturdays and sometimes Sundays.

A newsmagazine, the Dateline NBC TV show is the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.

On Friday nights, the 31st season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.54 million viewers. Compared to season 30, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up about 45% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

