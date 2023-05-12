Menu

Dateline NBC: Season 32 Renewal Announced for Friday Night Newsmagazine

by Trevor Kimball,

Dateline NBC TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 32?
This Friday night tradition will continue. The peacock network has renewed Dateline NBC for a 32nd season. New episodes typically air on NBC on Friday nights with encore installments on Saturdays and sometimes Sundays.

A newsmagazine, the Dateline NBC TV show is the longest-running series in the network’s primetime history. Debuting in 1992, the program covers stories ranging from mysteries to documentaries and in-depth investigations. Anchor Lester Holt is joined by correspondents like Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Keith Morrison, and Dennis Murphy.

On Friday nights, the 31st season of Dateline NBC averages a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.54 million viewers. Compared to season 30, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 12% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Episodes typically pick up about 45% more viewers in the live+7 day ratings.

What do you think? Do you watch the Dateline NBC TV series? Are you glad that this NBC series has been renewed for season 32?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network's new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



