Alaska Daily: Cancelled by ABC; No Season Two Renewal for Hilary Swank Drama

Eileen’s pursuit of the truth won’t continue into the 2023-24 network season. ABC has cancelled Alaska Daily, so there won’t be a second season.

A drama series, the Alaska Daily TV show stars Hilary Swank, Jeff Perry, Matt Malloy, Meredith Holzman, Grace Dove, Pablo Castelblanco, Ami Park, and Craig Frank. Eileen Fitzgerald (Swank) is an award-winning investigative journalist and high-powered newspaper reporter in New York. Her reporting methods and abrasive personality are called into question after a high-profile story blows up in her face, and Eileen loses her job. Her former mentor, Stanley Cornik (Perry), approaches her about making a big move, and she goes to work for a struggling downsized Anchorage newspaper, the Daily Alaskan. Grudgingly, Eileen teams up with a young local reporter named Roz Friendly (Dove). Together, they begin investigating the murders of a group of indigenous women. Eileen is on a journey to find personal and professional redemption in a new locale, across the country, and in a very different world.

Airing on Thursday nights, the first season of Alaska Daily averaged a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.84 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). It was one of ABC’s lowest-rated scripted series in the demo and a middle-of-the-road performer in total viewers, when compared to other shows on the network.

The show nearly doubled its viewership in the live+7 day ratings but that was apparently not good enough to secure a second-season renewal.

The first season of 11 episodes finished airing on March 30th.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching the Alaska Daily TV series on ABC? Are you disappointed that this show wasn’t been renewed for a second season? Were you expecting a cancellation?

