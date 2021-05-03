The Good Doctor: Season Five Renewal for ABC Medical Drama

Shaun will continue helping patients for a fifth season. ABC has renewed The Good Doctor TV show for the 2021-22 television season.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Paige Spara. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s friend and sometime love interest.

The fourth season of The Good Doctor averages a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.25 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season three, that’s down by 0% in the demo and down by 0% in viewership. It remains one of ABC’s top-rated shows.

The network announced the renewal via social media:

We can't wait for what's to come when #TheGoodDoctor returns for another season! pic.twitter.com/xIOSHC9308 — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) May 3, 2021

Check out our ABC status sheet to track the alphabet network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations.

What do you think? Do you enjoy watching this medical series? Do you plan to tune in for season five of The Good Doctor on ABC?