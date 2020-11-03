Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Good Doctor: Season Four Ratings

Published:

The Good Doctor TV show on ABC: season 4 ratings
While the show’s ratings have dropped quite a bit, The Good Doctor remains one of ABC’s highest-rated drama series. The network needs newer shows so, is this series essentially guaranteed to be renewed for a fifth season or, could it still be cancelled? Will viewers tire of medical dramas because of the ongoing pandemic? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Paige Spara. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s friend and sometime love interest.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of The Good Doctor on ABC averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.81 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like the The Good Doctor TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?



Canceled and renewed TV show

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Thomas DeAngelis Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thomas DeAngelis
Reader
Thomas DeAngelis

Love this show so good can wait for this season.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
November 3, 2020 12:48 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz