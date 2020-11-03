The Good Doctor: Season Four Ratings



While the show’s ratings have dropped quite a bit, The Good Doctor remains one of ABC’s highest-rated drama series. The network needs newer shows so, is this series essentially guaranteed to be renewed for a fifth season or, could it still be cancelled? Will viewers tire of medical dramas because of the ongoing pandemic? Stay tuned.

A medical drama series, The Good Doctor TV show stars Freddie Highmore, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, and Paige Spara. The series revolves around Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant who’s a surgical resident at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives. He also challenges the skepticism of his colleagues like Dr. Claire Browne (Thomas), Dr. Marcus Andrews (Harper), Dr. Morgan Reznick (Gubelmann), Dr. Alex Park (Lee), Dr. Audrey Lim (Chang), and Shaun’s mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff). Lea Dilallo (Spara) is Shaun’s friend and sometime love interest.

For comparisons: Season three of The Good Doctor on ABC averaged a 0.86 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.81 million viewers.

