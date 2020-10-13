Fear the Walking Dead: Season Six Ratings

In Fall 2020, AMC announced that The Walking Dead is ending with a super-sized 11th season. Could this also spell the end for Fear the Walking Dead or, does this news ensure there will be a seventh season? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional and blended family as they search for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. In the sixth season, the group is now dispersed across far-reaching settlements after being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



