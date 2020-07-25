Are people watching the first season of the The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Greatest #AtHome Videos is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Greatest #AtHome Videos here.

A CBS amateur video series, The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV series is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The series showcases home videos that reflect the creativity, humor, and humanity of people in their own homes. With sports, concerts, and “date night” outings on indefinite hold, people have taken to amusing themselves through unique, often hilarious, social media posts. For each video selected as part of the show, CBS gives a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants’ choice. Guests include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tracee Ellis Ross, Luke Bryan, Kylie Jenner, Smokey Robinson, and Tony Hawk.





