The Greatest #AtHome Videos: Season One Ratings



With the ongoing pandemic, CBS and the other networks are desperate for original content. An amateur video series like The Greatest #AtHome Videos seems like a natural but, could this show have a life beyond COVID-19? Will The Greatest #AtHome Videos be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV series is hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. The show showcases home videos that reflect the creativity, humor, and humanity of people in their own domiciles. With sports, concerts and “date night” outings on indefinite hold, people have taken to amusing themselves through unique, often hilarious, social media posts. For each video selected as part of the show, CBS gives a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants’ choice. Guests include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tracee Ellis Ross, Luke Bryan, Kylie Jenner, Smokey Robinson, and Tony Hawk.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?