Network: CBS

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 15, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Cedric the Entertainer (host)

TV show description:

An amateur video series, The Greatest #AtHome Videos TV series (also known as The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos) showcases home videos that reflect the creativity, humor, and humanity of people in their own homes. With sports, concerts and “date night” outings on indefinite hold, people have taken to amusing themselves through unique, often hilarious, social media posts.

Host Cedric the Entertainer guides viewers through video moments from our communal quarantine, providing an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. Episodes showcase the next generation of home videos in the age of social distancing.

For each video selected as part of the show, CBS gives a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants’ choice.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD





