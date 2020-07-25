Dragon Prince: Seasons Four – Seven; Netflix Series Renewed for Complete Saga

Dragon Prince is sticking around on Netflix for a long time to come. The streaming service has renewed the series for four more seasons. That announcement was made during a special event with the cast.

The co-creator, Aaron Ehasz, said the following about the renewal of the Netflix series, per CBR.com:

“We’ve been picked up for Season 4. Netflix has picked up the whole saga of The Dragon Prince. We feel, obviously, amazingly grateful, incredibly grateful to the fans and the community who have been so passionate after Season 3. The swell of love and passion around the show, the amount of art and talk online and, by the way, people really politely telling Netflix how badly they wanted this story to continue was so inspiring and it worked! They gave us the saga — we have a lot of work to do, to be clear!”

The cast couldn’t contain their excitement over the news. A premiere date for season four has not been set yet. Check out the cast event video below.

