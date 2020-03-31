V Wars, October Faction: Cancelled; No Second Seasons for Netflix Series

It’s a sad day for supernatural fans. Deadline reports Netflix has cancelled both V Wars and October Faction after only one season.

Based on the comic book of the same name, V Wars follows the story of scientist Dr. Luther Swann (Ian Somerhalder) whose best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), is infected by a mysterious disease. It transforms him into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. The series debuted in December 2019 and also stars Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Michael Greyeyes, Jacky Lai, and Kimberly-Sue Murray.

Meanwhile, October Faction follows “monster hunters Fred (J.C. MacKenzie) and Deloris Allen (Tamara Taylor) who, after the death of Fred’s father, return to their hometown in upstate New York with their teenage children.” The Netflix series debuted in January 2020.

What do you think? Have you seen either October Faction or V Wars? Would you have watched a second season?