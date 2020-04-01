Which side will be victorious in the first season of the V Wars TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like V Wars is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of V Wars here. *Status Update Below

A Netflix sci-fi horror series, V Wars stars Ian Somerhalder, Adrian Holmes, Kyle Harrison Breitkopf, Peter Outerbridge, Michael Greyeyes, Jacky Lai, and Kimberly-Sue Murray. Based on the 2012 comic book series by Jonathan Maberry and Alan Robinson, the show follows the story of scientist Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) whose best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), is infected by a mysterious disease. It transforms him into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the V Wars TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that V Wars on Netflix should be cancelled or renewed for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

4/1 update: V Wars has been cancelled, so there won’t be a second season.