SWAT: Shemar Moore Teases Finale Episode and Characters’ Possible Returns in Season Eight

SWAT is returning for an eighth season in the fall, but the upcoming finale for the series was written as a series finale. However, the finale can also be treated as a new beginning for the series.

Starring Shemar Moore, Jay Harrington, David Lim, Patrick St. Esprit, Rochelle Aytes, and Anna Enger Ritch, the CBS series follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) as he leads the Special Weapons And Tactics unit (S.W.A.T.) of the LAPD.

Moore spoke about the series’ unexpected renewal at a recent event for CBS. He said the following, per Deadline:

“We were smart. At the tail end of the strike, me and the producers and the writers got together at my house and I said, ‘Ok, what are we going to do this year?’ I said, ‘If this is it, let’s go out with a bang. Let’s give them our signature. Let’s give them the action: helicopters, chase scenes, motorcycle chases, fight scenes, Hondo sprinting through an alley. Let’s rock them.’ We have three episodes left to finish [airing] this season. So when you get to the finale, you’ll see we shaped it in a way that it’s either our swan song or our new beginning. We literally didn’t change anything in the writing.”

SWAT did see some cast exits during the season. Both Alex Russell and Kenny Johnson left the series, but could their characters return during season eight?

Moore said, “It’s hard to say goodbye to a bunch of wonderful people. Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson and a couple of seasons back we lost Lina Esco. Change is hard; so now we have some OGs, myself as Hondo, Deacon [Jay Harrington], Hicks [Patrick St. Esprit], Tan [David Lim] and some newbies. But regarding those people that you miss, nobody died. And in the world of Hollywood, anything can happen.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Do you plan to watch season eight?