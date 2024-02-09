SWAT: Season Seven Doesn’t Have to Be the End of the CBS Series, Says Shemar Moore

SWAT returns to CBS for its seventh and final season next week, but Shemar Moore says the series may not end with its upcoming season.

Starring Moore, Alex Russell, Jay Harrington, Kenny Johnson, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit, SWAT follows Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) as he runs the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit of the LAPD.

Moore said the following about the CBS series to ET Online:

“So, if this is the final season, I’ll just say thank you. It’s been an incredible run to play tough guy Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson. Obviously, I’m biased, and there’s no such thing as the best show, but I do think we’ve been a very unique show. It’s like watching an action movie but on TV. “It’s just fun to go save the day and chase the bad guys and we really do some exciting things. [This] may be last time we put this uniform on, it may be the last time we do a fight scene, a car chase, a motorcycle chase, repel off a building. “We’re little kids playing super cops. I mean, we really are having a good time. So we hate to see it go. But again, I’m not quite sure it’s the end, but that’s just me. I know that the door is not completely closed.”

SWAT returns to CBS on February 16th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this CBS series? Do you want the cop drama to continue past season seven?