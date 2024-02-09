Thursday TV Ratings: Son of a Critch, Next Level Chef, Law & Order, Ghosts, Will Trent

Thursday, February 8, 2024 ratings — New episodes: Next Level Chef, Farmer Wants a Wife, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Son of a Critch, and Children Ruin Everything. Specials: Truth and Lies: Fatal Dive to the Titanic and The 13th Annual NFL Honors. Reruns: The Conners, Will Trent, Young Sheldon, and Ghosts.

NOTE: The numbers for The CW are not available at this time. They will be added as soon as they are released.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



