15 Ending or Cancelled TV Shows for the 2021-22 Season

Here’s a list of TV shows that aired (or are expected to air) during the 2021-22 season (roughly September 2021 through August 2022) but won’t be back for the 2022-23 season. Not finding a show that you believe has been cancelled? Check our other season lists or our network, cable and streaming show status pages.

This list will be updated as the season progresses so feel free to bookmark and check back. If we’ve missed something, please let me know.

Animal Kingdom (TNT)

A gritty crime family drama that was based on an Australian series of the same name, this series ends with its sixth season.

Black-ish (ABC)

The alphabet network announced that the family comedy comes to a close with its eighth and final season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Season eight of this workplace comedy was supposed to air during the 2020-21 season. However, due to the pandemic, the final season was delayed until the 2021-22 season.

Bulletproof (The CW)

A British police procedural series, this show was cancelled in the UK following allegations of sexual misconduct by 20 women against co-creator and star Noel Clarke.

The Crown (Netflix)

Created by Peter Morgan, this historical drama chronicles the reign of Elizabeth II; the Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms. It’s been announced that season six is the end.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

The most popular daytime talk show for many years, the host has chosen to end the series with season 19.

The Expanse (Amazon)

This science-fiction drama ran for three seasons on Syfy before being cancelled. Amazon Prime Video rescued the show and gave it three more years. Season six is the end.

Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, this buddy comedy series, about a pair of divorced women, ends with season seven.

His Dark Materials (HBO)

Based on a trilogy of novels by Philip Pullman, this dramatic fantasy series ends with a third season of episode episodes.

Killing Eve (BBC America)

A black comedy and spy thriller, the show follows a British intelligence investigator who is assigned to capture a psychopathic assassin. It was renewed for a fourth and final season.

On My Block (Netflix)

This teen comedy-drama follows four lifelong friends in inner-city Los Angeles. It ends with year four.

Peaky Blinders (Netflix)

A historical crime drama, this show is ending with season six but is expected to have a wrap-up movie.

The Split (SundanceTV)

This UK drama series takes a look at marriage and divorce in the high-end divorce circuit. It ends with a third season.

This Is Us (NBC)

The popular story of the Pearson family wraps up with a sixth and final season.

Trickster (The CW)

A Canadian series, this drama was renewed for a second season but those plans were later cancelled.

