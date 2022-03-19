Maury: Talk Show Expected to End After 31 Years

Maury may soon be ending its run after 31 years in syndication. A new report from Broadcasting & Cable revealed that the talk show will end original production later this year, but reruns will remain airing in syndication. This fall, a new talk show will enter the daytime world.

Broadcasting & Cable reported the following:

“Another new series that’s coming on the scene is NBCUniversal’s Karamo Brown, starring one of the hosts of Netflix’s Queer Eye. Brown — who has guest-hosted NBCU’s uber-conflict talker Maury — is expected to start airing on The CW affiliates and other stations this fall. Maury, hosted by 83-year-old Maury Povich, is going out of original production this spring but will continue to air on stations in repeats, just as Jerry Springer does. NBCUniversal hasn’t yet made any announcements about pick-ups of Karamo Brown, but that show is expected to go forward with Maury EP Paul Faulhaber behind the producing wheel.”

Maury arrived on daytime television in 1991. Originally titled The Maury Povich Show, the show was last renewed in 2020 through the 2021-2022 season.

