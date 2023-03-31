Dancing with Myself: Cancelled; No Season Two for NBC Competition Series

The peacock network has apparently filled its dance card. NBC has cancelled Dance with Me so the show won’t be back for a second season.

A competition series, the Dancing with Myself TV show is judged by Shakira, Nick Jonas, and Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts. Episodes follow groups of everyday people competing in a series of high-energy dance challenges specifically created for the show by celebrity judges and their guests. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their own unique flair, and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience. As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide feedback. They and the members of the studio audience choose their favorite contestants to advance. In the end, the studio audience decides on the best dancer of the night, who is then awarded a cash prize.

The first season of Dancing with Myself averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.19 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

The freshman series debuted last May and was a middle-of-the-road series when compared to NBC’s other summer shows. Dance with Me ran for eight episodes and completed its run in mid-July.

According to Deadline, the decision to cancel the show was made months ago but came out after NBC announced some Summer 2023 premiere dates.

What do you think? Have you watched the Dance with Me TV series on NBC? Are you disappointed that this competition wasn’t renewed for a second season?

