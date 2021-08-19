Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Season Three? Has the Comedy Central Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s ahead for Nora? Has the Awkwafina is Nora from Queens TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Comedy Central? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Comedy Central cable channel, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao. The cast includes Nora Lum aka Awkwafina, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He. Guests in season two include Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherine Curtin, Nancy Eng, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, Stephanie Hsu, Kerri Kenney-Silver, C.S. Lee, Fay Ann Lee, Ajay Mehta, Aaron Takahashi, and Jade Wu. The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Nora Lum, known professionally as Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens averages a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 331,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season one, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Awkwafina is Nora from Queens stacks up against other Comedy Central TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 19, 2021, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will Comedy Central cancel or renew Awkwafina is Nora from Queens for season three? The channel doesn’t have many scripted shows and the first season performed really well in the ratings. I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Awkwafina is Nora from Queens cancellation or renewal news.



Awkwafina is Nora from Queens Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Awkwafina is Nora from Queens‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Awkwafina is Nora from Queens TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if Comedy Central cancelled this TV series, instead?