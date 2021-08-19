Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Season Two Viewer Votes

What misadventures will Nora have in the second season of the Awkwafina is Nora from Queens TV show on Comedy Central? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens here.

A Comedy Central scripted comedy series, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao. The cast includes Nora Lum aka Awkwafina, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He. Guests in season two include Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherine Curtin, Nancy Eng, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, Stephanie Hsu, Kerri Kenney-Silver, C.S. Lee, Fay Ann Lee, Ajay Mehta, Aaron Takahashi, and Jade Wu. The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Nora Lum, known professionally as Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.





