Awkwafina is Nora from Queens: Season Two Ratings

In its first season, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens performed very well in the ratings for Comedy Central and was reportedly the top new cable comedy last year. Will viewership grow in year two? Will Awkwafina is Nora from Queens be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A scripted comedy series, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao. The cast includes Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina), Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He. Guests in season two include Margaret Cho, Alan Kim, Lauren Ash, Alex Borstein, Ross Butler, Cindy Cheung, Catherine Cohen, Catherine Curtin, Nancy Eng, Fortune Feimster, Chloe Fineman, Judy Gold, Stephanie Hsu, Kerri Kenney-Silver, C.S. Lee, Fay Ann Lee, Ajay Mehta, Aaron Takahashi, and Jade Wu. The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Nora Lum, known professionally as Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens on Comedy Central averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 387,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



