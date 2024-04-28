Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens: Season Three Ratings

Comedy Central appears to be committed to staying in the original series business but this Wednesday night show’s ratings a quite low. Will Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A scripted comedy series, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Nora Lum (aka Awkwafina) and Teresa Hsiao. The cast includes Lum, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Bowen Yang, Gabo Augustine, Michelle Buteau, Jennifer Esposito, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Jaboukie Young White, Wai Ching Ho, and Liang Ying He. The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Awkwafina on Comedy Central averaged a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 301,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



