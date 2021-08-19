Network: Comedy Central

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 20, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Nora Lum aka Awkwafina, Lori Tan Chinn, BD Wong, Chrissie Fit, Jonathan Park, Bowen Yang, and Jennifer Esposito.

TV show description:

A scripted comedy series, the Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens TV show was created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao.

The story is loosely based on the real life of actress and comedian Nora Lum, known professionally as Awkwafina. Raised by her father Wally (Wong) and Grandma (Chinn) alongside her cousin, Edmund (Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens in New York City.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

