Network: Comedy Central, Max

Episodes: 30 (half-hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: January 24, 2019 — June 29, 2023.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Molly Shannon, and Ken Marino.

TV show description:

From creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, former co-head writers of Saturday Night Live, The Other Two TV show centers on an aspiring actor and a former professional dancer, whose worlds are rocked when their little brother skyrockets to fame.

Cary Dubeck (Tarver) wants to book better auditions than for parts like “Man At Party Who Smells Fart.” Life as a 28-year-old struggling actor was ever thus.

On the other hand, his 30-year-old sister, Brooke Dubek (Yorke), is a former dancer struggling with life. It seems like the Dubeks’ path to finding themselves is always complicated or obscured by something.

Their younger brother, Chase (Walker), or “ChaseDreams,” has become an immediate worldwide sensation, thanks, of course, to the power of the internet. However, their mom (Shannon) and Chase’s manager (Marino) are thrilled by the young man’s overnight success. Meanwhile, Cary and Brooke cannot catch a break.

Series Finale:

Episode #30 — Brooke & Cary & Curtis & Lance

Pat seeks a method to approach challenging discussions with her children; Cary reaches a point of immense emotional strain; Brooke decides to embrace uncertainty by taking a daring leap.

First aired: June 29, 2023.

What do you think? Do you like The Other Two TV series? Should this Max TV show have been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?